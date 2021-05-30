Marilyn Manson was charged again with rape

The American singer Marilyn Manson was accused this Friday of rape in a new complaint, this time from an ex-girlfriend who also accuses him of having forced her to watch a video in which he sexually assaulted a follower.

The complaint against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was filed in Los Angeles by a young woman whose identity was not disclosed and who says she had a relationship with the singer since 2011.

She accuses him of having “repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her.”

According to the complaint, Manson showed him a video in which he tied a young fan to a chair to humiliate and insult her, before forcing her to drink a glass of urine and threatening her with a gun.

A member of Manson’s environment denied the accusations on Friday, while a source close to the singer assured that the video was “a fictional short film” in which an adult actress appears and that it has never been exhibited.

Last month, actress Esmé Bianco filed a complaint against the singer, accusing him of rape, sadistic sexual assault and repeated violence.

Several women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, have also recently accused Marilyn Manson of similar acts, which he has denied.

In February, the Los Angeles police announced that they would investigate allegations of violence against the singer in the context of the couple, related to events committed between 2009 and 2011, without however revealing the identity of the victim (s).

With information from AFP