Marilyn Manson to turn herself in to LAPD as part of a deal



Marilyn Manson will turn herself in to the police for a camerawoman incident

American musician Marilyn Manson to turn herself in to police as part of settlement to face assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident with a videographer in the New Hampshire town of Gilford.

A lawyer for Manson reached an agreement to let him turn himself in to the Los Angeles police detective. to sign him and release him on bail with a condition that will be not to have contact with the alleged victim.

The victim presented the charges two years ago for repeatedly spitting on him during a presentation of his Hell Never Dies tour and it was not until last May that the arrest warrant was issued against the singer.

It’s unclear when Manson will turn himself in to tackle the petty crimes police have said may lead to. a jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $ 2,000 or lessBut you’ll need to do so soon if you don’t want the process to drag out any longer, as the case may not have its next hearing until 2022, police told Fox News.

If Brian Warner, real name of the rocker, surrenders to the authorities an arraignment could be scheduled for mid-August.

Marilyn has also been accused of violence and sexual assault by a dozen women in recent months, so this step would only solve one of her many lawsuits that continue to accumulate.