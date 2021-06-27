Marilyn Manson to be turned over to police to face charges

Marilyn Manson to be Surrendered to Police to Face Charges | INSTAGRAM

The famous musician From USA, Marilyn Manson has decided to surrender to the police as part of an agreement to face the charges he has against him derived from a situation in 2019 with a cameraman in the city of Gilford on New Hampshire.

One of Marilyn’s attorneys managed to agree that if he allowed himself to be turned over to the LAPD detective to be booked, he could release him. on bail with one condition that will be not to have contact again with that person who was involved in the matter.

The charges were brought by the victim two years ago for spitting on him several times during one of his appearances on one of his tours and it was not until last May that an arrest warrant was issued against him.

You may also be interested: Marilyn Manson’s ex-girlfriend makes a new accusation against her

It is not clear yet when the police will surrender to face their charges, however this may lead to a judgment from jail of at least a year and a fine of $ 2000 or a little less, but this must be very soon if you do not want things to turn out worse than expected in that case you would have to have a next hearing until 2022, as reported by police.

If the rocker surrenders to the authorities, a reading of his charges could be scheduled for August of this year or very soon.

Marilyn has been accused on several occasions by a dozen women in recent months so at this rate you can only feel that things will fall under their own weight and you will have to face the consequences of your actions.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It should be remembered that Manson was also accused of being in charge of showing a video to one of his exes in which he was tying a young follower to a chair, and then humiliating her to insult her in addition to making her drink a glass of or1na and love her with a @rma.

One of the apple team members quickly denied the accusations this Friday and assured that this video was only a fictional short film in which an adult actress was in charge of playing the role and that you had never come to light.

There have already been several women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who have accused her but Marilyn Manson continues to deny everything.

According to information given to . in February, the Los Angeles police announced that it will investigate the complaints against the singer and his ex-partners, having occurred according to this between 2009 and 2011, of course without revealing their identity.