Marilyn Manson Sued for Alleged Rape and Sexual Abuse in New Lawsuit

In April, Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault. In a statement, she said, “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced , and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice. “

In May, Manson was sued by his former assistant Ashley walters, who alleged sexual exploitation and psychological abuse.

“Brian groomed me until I trusted him. I think when you’ve endured repeated abuse and harassment, especially from someone you trusted, it can take longer to process and understand what truly happened,” Walters said in a statement. “It has taken me years to fully grasp the impact this environment had on me and the recent exposure of his behavior toward other women to identify these moments for what they were.”

Manson has denied all allegations through his lawyer.