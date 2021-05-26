Marilyn Manson spat and threw snot at a camerawoman, for this he faces an arrest warrant

Marilyn Manson, 52 year old rocker, has been accused of violence and sexual assault by a dozen women in recent monthsincluding his former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, now faces a new problem with justice.

New Hampshire Police has an arrest warrant pending against him for allegedly spitting on a camera operator and throw snot at him in an incident that took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion back in August 2019. The Guildford Police Department announced its intention to arrest the singer Tuesday night for two misdemeanors of assault.

“Mr. Brian Warner (Marilyn Manson’s real name), his agent and his legal team have long been aware of the existence of this arrest warrant. and they have made no effort to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges“They have explained from the police department in a statement.

The victim in question had been subcontracted by a local company to record a concert by the musician and was in the area of ​​the stage pit when the alleged attack took place. Several eyewitnesses at the time told People magazine that Manson had started spitting in all directions and that he started attacking the woman directly when he noticed that she seemed quite irritated with the whole situation.

At one point, he would have dropped to the ground to get as close as possible to her and throw a handful of snot at her, at which the camerawoman left very angry and Mason began to laugh.

Chiquis Rivera poses on his back with dental floss and Lorenzo Méndez says: “Everyone promotes their changarro”