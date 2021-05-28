Marilyn Manson receives arrest warrant for assault

Nearly four months after Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson, The New York Times reports that New Hampshire authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the musician for a misdemeanor. Manson He lost many of his privileges after the truth of his relationship with the Westworld star was revealed – 89%, including their reputation and work on Hollywood projects. The consequences of the actions carried out by abusers are more severe today; In this sense, the entertainment industry has changed its practices and now listens to the testimonies of the victims.

In early February, Evan Rachel Wood He posted the following words about Manson on his Instagram account: “He started submitting me as a teenager and abused me horribly for years. He brainwashed me and manipulated me into submitting. I have finished living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. ” Of course social media immediately sided with Wood and the repercussions against him Marilyn they were noticed instantly. Since then, the actress has continued her struggle to make the voices of people who have survived abusive relationships heard.

Shortly after Wood make the accusations public, Manson issued a short statement in which he tries to defend himself: “These recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been completely consensual with like-minded partners. ” But it was not enough to quell the wave of claims against him. The interpreter of “We Are Chaos” had to limit the comments and no one can write a word in that publication. Since then he has kept a low profile on social networks but the consequences have already reached him.

According to The New York Times, the arrest warrant mentioned in your recent report is unrelated to the case of Evan Rachel Wood. The news outlet maintains that the charges are linked to the crime of simple assault carried out by the singer against a reporter during one of his concerts in New Hampshire. State authorities issued the order in 2019 and the musician and his representatives were notified several times, however, Manson He refused to obey the instructions and still does not answer the call. The New Hampshire police hope that with the accusations not only Evan Rachel Woodbut also from other women, Marilyn listen to requests and face the charges against you.

In February, a lawyer from Manson, Howard King, sent an email related to the arrest warrant.

This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a lawsuit from a local videographer for more than $ 35,000 after a small amount of saliva came into contact with his arm. After we requested proof of the alleged damages, we never received a response. This whole claim is ridiculous, but we remain committed to cooperating with the authorities, as we have at all times.

At the end of April the news about the abuse of Marilyn on Esmé Bianco, actress famous for playing Ros during various seasons of Game of Thrones – 83%. The Deadline report reported the details: “He used drugs and threats of use of force to restrain the young lady from sexual acts. Bianco on multiple occasions. The Lord Warner he raped Miss Bianco in May 2011. ” In the same way, the declaration of Ellie roswell, lead singer of Wolf Alice, via Twitter: “I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. […] I became suspicious of his behavior. I was surprised to look down and see that he was filming my skirt with a GoPro. “

