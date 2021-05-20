Marilyn Manson is charged again with sexual abuse



Marilyn Manson.

The controversial singer Marilyn manson keep accumulating demands, well now it is his former assistant Ashley Walters who accused him of the crime of sexual assault, as well as of having threatening behavior.

The demand you have obtained TMZ, notes that Walters alleges a number of crimes including sexual assault, sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress., while he was his assistant over the course of a year.

The document further describes that Manson, induced by drugs, tried to pin her to a bed to kiss her and bit her ear during a meeting at her home. He threw dishes at Ashley, threatened to kill himself, and even pushed her against a wall.

Another detail is that Marilyn forced her former worker to stay awake for 48 hours straight, which she achieved by forcing her to ingest cocaine He added that the singer encouraged his friends to touch her and subject her to degrading behavior.

Given this, the girl, 37, demands financial compensation for the damages suffered, as well as a jury trial for the alleged crimes of the artist, although the amount requested is unknown. In addition, she requests that the rocker complete training against sexual harassment and sexual violence, as well as stop using her personal records, her data and photos of her.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the allegations against Manson., although it is worth mentioning that a member of the singer’s team declared to Page Six who “vehemently deny” all accusations of assault.

Brian Warner, Marilyn’s real name, is also being sued by ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco, who claims he physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship, which ended in early 2011 after the couple had been living together for two months. Although the list is long.