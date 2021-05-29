Marilyn Manson adds new lawsuit for rape

Although the woman’s name did not come out, it is known that the relationship would have occurred in 2011 and that the lawsuit against Manson It is for rape, in addition to having forced her to watch a video in which the singer abuses a follower.

The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles court and claims that he had a romantic relationship with the singer. In the complaint, the woman accuses him of having “repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her.”

Marilyn Manson (Instagram / Marilyn Manson)

According to the complaint, Manson He showed her a video in which he ties a young fan to a chair to humiliate and insult her, before forcing her to drink a glass of urine and threatening her with a gun.

A member of the environment Manson denied the accusations on Friday, while a source close to the singer assured that the video was “a fictional short film” in which an adult actress appears and that it has never been shown.