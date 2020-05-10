Marília Mendonça bet on a black jumpsuit with front zipper, which created a neckline in the garment, allied to a tenuous bootie. The singer’s complete look is from Renner and came out for R $ 260. She chose the affordable outfit for her second live on Youtube, this Saturday (9). The weekend will be special for the singer: this is Marília’s first Mother’s Day with her son, Léo

Marília Mendonça chose a stylish and comfortable look for her second live on Youtube, this Saturday (9). The singer wore a complete Renner costume: black attendant jumpsuit with zipper and applications of fun patches combined with booties in the same color. Betting on affordable fashion, Marília’s complete look is sold for R $ 260 on the brand’s website. Last week, the countryman came up with a trendy outfit for her boyfriend’s live, Murilo Huff, and received praise on the web. Who also bet on an accessible one was Maiara and Biah Rodrigues, who used Riachuelo, in Fernando and Sorocaba’s live.

iti malia mame the desire to put in a little pot #TodosOsCantosDeCasa pic.twitter.com/lPrLzagl8V – #LiveMM 09/05 (@MariliaMReal)

May 9, 2020

Marília Mendonça asks Luísa Sonza for help with her hairstyle: ‘Help me’

Quarantined next to her son, Marília Mendonça took advantage of the weekend to change her look. On her social networks, she said she was doing triondas on the wires, but did not know if the way to do the effect was right. “I’m doing triondas. What time will it start to get dough? I think I’m doing it wrong”, she wrote, On Twitter, she appealed to those who already use the look. “Hello Luísa Sonza. I’m ruining your official hairstyle. Teach me”. The singer replied to the sertaneja: “I teach you! But you will not spoil it! It is very easy! At first it seems to be going wrong, in the middle too, but in the end it looks beautiful”. On the microblog, netizens compared Marília to the character Daenerys Targaryen, from “Game of Thrones”, played by Emilia Clarke. “Mother of cattle”, joked one, referring to the title of Mother of Dragons for the queen of George R R Martin’s story. “It looks like Daenerys,” compared another. There were still those who compared Marília to a doll: “It looks like a little barbie”

Marília Mendonça’s First Mother’s Day is just emotion!

This week, Marília Mendonça shared a feeling with her followers. “Good morning. I realized that my first Mother’s Day is coming,” wrote Leo’s mother, compared to Jade Seba’s baby. Netizens responded to the countryman’s post with happy wishes for the important date. “And Léo must be very happy with such a big mom,” said a microblog user. “It must be wonderful,” added another Internet user. “Your gift is already there,” added a third. “Congratulations, you are a big breast for sure,” wrote yet another. “This date is very tasty and special,” said a follower about the boy, who delighted Gusttavo Lima in a recent post.

