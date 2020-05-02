Marília Mendonça wears a trendy look and explains visual: ‘Live do mozão’. Video!

Marília Mendonça took great care in her look to see her boyfriend’s live, Murilo Huff, on YouTube this Friday night (1st). Excited, the singer got ready to watch the live broadcast on the musician’s channel and chose an animal print jumpsuit glued to the body to honor the musician. On the web, the countryman showed the outfit to the fans: ‘Ready to watch mozão’s live’

Marília Mendonça took great care in her look to see her boyfriend’s live, Murilo Huff, on YouTube this Friday night (1st). The virtual shows are the big demand of the moment in this period of social isolation. As an excited fan, the singer got ready to watch the live broadcast on the musician’s channel, which followed the recommendations established by the Ministry of Health, aiming to prevent and combat the coronavirus pandemic. Marília wore an animal print jumpsuit, a darling print of fashion girls, glued to her body and showed the look to her followers to the sound of “Desiring Me”, Murilo’s success with the duo Henrique and Juliano. “Ready to watch mozão’s live. That’s what I call sextou,” she said on Instagram.

Look by Marília Mendonça’s son steals the show on the web

Marília also produced her son, Léo, 4 months old. After following Luan Santana’s presentation, the little boy honored Murilo wearing a jeans and sneaker look with the phrase “Daddy’s friend”. The boy was then photographed by his grandmother sitting in an armchair. “Watching daddy’s live,” wrote Ruth Moreira when posting a photo of the baby on social media. Mother of Maiara and Maraisa, Almira was delighted with the record. “What a beautiful thing. The face of an angry man. I also want one. He is passionate,” he said. The fans, of course, melted away with the record. “It makes you want to squeeze that baby”, “How cute”, “How cute”, “Prince”, “He’s a little boy” and “What a stylish child” were some of the comments left on the artist’s mother page.

guys, CAN I WITH THIS? #LiveMuriloHuff https://t.co/7L2vgIO15i – marilia live mendona (@MariliaMReal)

May 1, 2020

Singer thanks audience on Twitter

On her Twitter account, Marília sent a message to the couple’s fans. “My loves, thank you always! To my loves and loves from Murilo that mixing are the love of all of us. That’s it! Thanks, thanks. We are together”, wrote the “queen of suffering” on the microblog. Earlier, Murilo used the same social network to declare himself to Marília. “Eternal love. I love you, Marília! My heart is your princess of my dreams,” he said. Good-natured, the Goiana published a funny click next to her boyfriend and returned: “You are crazy and my craziest for you”.

thank you love #LiveMuriloHuff https://t.co/zAE2OpU84V – marilia live mendona (@MariliaMReal)

May 1, 2020

you are crazy and I am crazy for you #LiveMuriloHuff pic.twitter.com/PhJl2IRTfu – marilia live mendona (@MariliaMReal)

May 1, 2020

Sertaneja wins declaration of musician after record on the web

In April, Huff paid tribute to Marília after the singer surpassed 3.2 million simultaneous live viewers on YouTube. “I already congratulated you, but I want to register here my admiration for you, for your incredible talent and especially for your giant heart! Once again you made history, without competing with anyone, without wanting to be better than anyone and that’s why that I am very proud of you! You may not even know it, but you teach me a lot every day! I love you, Marília “.

(By Patrícia Dias)

Marília Mendonça wears a trendy look and explains visual: ‘Live do mozão’. Video!