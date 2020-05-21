The model Andressa Suita, married to the countryman Gusttavo Lima, was surprised by the cover of her new song, ‘Saudade Sua’, by Marília Mendonça. The Goiana showed her version of the song on video on Wednesday (20) and won praise from the mother of Gabriel and Samuel. ‘Very wonderful’, wrote the artist.

Marília Mendonça shared with fans a version of Gusttavo Lima’s new song, “Saudade Sua”. And the acoustic version of the singer – who stole the scene on the web singing hits by Adele and Amy Winehouse recently – of the hit released by “Ambassador” won praise from Andressa Suita, woman from the country. “You are very wonderful!” Exclaimed the model, from whom the miner received a scolding when he went fishing with friends. Check out the video of Marília’s cover below:

Singer talks about relationship with food: ‘Children’s palate’

With a focus on maintaining a healthy diet, Marília talked to Internet users about her relationship with food. “More f * cking is still my childhood palate (laughs). I was supposed to love things about the diet. Like: I can eat orange or melon or apple or pear as a snack, but none of them bring me the happiness of a snack”, admitted Léo’s mother, whose little party for 5 months of life was celebrated at home. Then, an internet user commented: “Eat, eat a lot!”. The goiana, then, reacted: “I’m not going, because that also only makes me happy while I’m eating. Soon after, it hits the bad”.

Marília redefines food: ‘Changing the focus of happiness’

The girlfriend of

Murilo Huff also commented that, eventually, he feels bad for not eating treats. “Waking up and not having any bullshit to eat sometimes makes me sad. Does it happen to you?”, He wanted to know from his followers. “A lot!” Exclaimed one of them. “Wow, I have been thinking about it a lot. We need to change the focus of happiness. Putting this responsibility on top of food is somewhat unstable, right?”, Reflected the young woman, who celebrated the first Mother’s Day with the heir this year.

Relationship with Murilo is the target of comments on the web: ‘Leave me fighting alone’

In the same social network, the interpreter of “Graveto” was still questioned about his relationship with Murilo Huff. “Do you and Murilo fight? He seems to be so peaceful and loving”, tweeted a fan. “He is, the f *** is that I am not,” revealed Marília. Another follower reacted with good humor: “My God, imagine you fighting with Murilo, all that remains is to get his neck out”. “He leaves me fighting alone,” said the artist, in a relaxed tone. In a previous interview, the singer indicated that discretion was one of the strengths of the couple’s relationship. “He already has his job and we never wanted to mix it up. The request to keep it that discreet came from him. I thought it was really cool and it was something that delighted me,” he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

