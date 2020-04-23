Marília Mendonça sings Adele and Amy Winehouse in karaoke and impresses. Video!

Marília Mendonça recalled the successes of Adele, Amy Winehouse and Kelly Clarkson when singing in karaoke at her home, this Thursday (23). In her Instagram Stories, the countrywoman dropped her voice and impressed by her talent by singing ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Because Of You’, hits from international stars

Marilia Mendonça woke up excited to sing. Away from the stage since the mandatory quarantine against proliferation of the coronavirus, the sertaneja has already promoted two live shows on Youtube and, this Thursday (23), stirred the fans by singing international hits by the British Adele and Amy Winehouse and the American Kelly Clarkson in your Instagram Stories. “A little embromation for you,” joked the singer.

Marilia Mendonça recalls Amy Winehouse’s success

Sitting outside her house, Marilia Mendonça started singing “Back to black”, by Amy Winehouse. Considered a fashion icon of the time, the singer was found dead in 2011, in the apartment where she lived, in Camden Square, London, England, by her security guard, Andrew Morris. According to a medical report, the artist died considered “accidental” after consuming alcohol excessively. In abstinence for three weeks, Amy was found with 416 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. “The unintended consequence of this potentially fatal level was his sudden and unexpected death,” explained coroner Suzanne Greenway, responsible for the investigation in court. Then Marilia sang “Someone Like You” and “Because Of You” by Kelly Clarkson.

Marília Mendonça celebrates 4 months of Leo

Last week, Marilia Mendonça held a minimalist celebration in Leo’s four-month month and posted yet another cute record with the little one. “In times of social isolation, we are having the opportunity to connect more and more with the people we love at home. Today, my ‘pitico’ is 4 months old and I wanted to celebrate, even though I couldn’t invite anyone,” he said.

Sertaneja highlights his son’s growth. Check out!

The eternal queen of suffering, against feuds on the web for “BBB”, also highlighted the growth of the heir in homage on social networks; “Today I celebrate our mutual love, I celebrate your life, I celebrate our affinity getting bigger and bigger, I celebrate your little hands that already touch my face, I celebrate your infinite songs that nobody understands, I celebrate your naps that only last 20 minutes, I celebrate each double that are my reason to live and believe! thank God! take care of us! take care of him for me! give us the ability to create this little thing that he gave us to call his son! I love you, Leo “, he added.

(By Rahabe Barros)

Marília Mendonça sings Adele and Amy Winehouse in karaoke and impresses. Video!

Marília Mendonça sings Adele and Amy Winehouse in karaoke and impresses. Video!