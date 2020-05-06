Bruna Marquezine reacted to the video of a healthy cake posted by singer Marília Mendonça. ‘He is gluten-free, sugar-free and oil-free’, wrote the countryman on Twitter. A few minutes later, the actress reacted anonymously to the post on Tuesday (05). Check out the interaction below the interaction between the two!

Marília Mendonça is determined to maintain a healthy diet in quarantine and encouraged Bruna Marquezine to do the same with a post on Twitter this Tuesday (5th). The country singer prepared a treat and showed it to the fans: “Did you see my cake? It is gluten free, sugar free and soy oil free”, listed the goiana, who had already prepared a fitness ice cream at the weekend.

Who was interested in preparing the recipe was Bruna Marquezine. Surprised, the actress responded to the video of Murilo Huff’s girlfriend: “Really? Give me the recipe! It’s beautiful”. During the period of social isolation, Bruna has shared her healthy routine with followers: she trains through video streams with personal, entitled to colorful and stylish looks.

Really? Pass this recipe! T beautiful – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine)

shake that feeds in the pre-workout.

shake that feeds in the pre-workout. “I’m going to use a strawberry protein and I’m going to beat with frozen strawberries, blueberries, oats, powdered coconut milk and ultra concentrated coconut oil. I’m going to beat this with about 150 ml of water,” he listed.

Singer reveals weight gain: ‘2 kg’

Very active on Twitter, Marília told her followers that she saw her weight increase during the days of social detachment. “I gained 2 kg during the quarantine. What about you?” He asked. An internet user then suggested: “It’s too early to weigh, leave the scare for the end”. Léo’s mother then explained the decision to weigh herself during the period. “I weighed myself to see if I wake up for life and resume healthy habits … If I’m not going to lose everything I’ve achieved”, justified the interpreter of “Graveto”.

‘Live of the mistresses’ is marked by sertanejas

Friends offstage, Marília Mendonça and the duo Maiara and Maraisa should perform in a live broadcast singing united hits. “Let’s do the missus live. For the love of God! Do you see the cabaret there?” “Let’s go. Node, it’s going to be an explosion,” supposed Marília. “Sings everything to us and still tells the stories of why he made the songs”, joked Maraisa. Now, all they have to do is reach a consensus on the date. “Passing my live and yours, we announce ours,” suggested Marília. It is worth mentioning that the artist owns the world record for simultaneous viewers on YouTube. In its second video broadcast, more than 3.2 million people watched the show from home. The number entered the history of world music and was even quoted by “The New York Times”.

