Marília Mendonça melts for her son, Leo, with a stylish look: ‘Can I handle it?’

Marília Mendonça was delighted to film her son with a stylish look. This Saturday (25), Leo appeared in jeans, polo shirt and sneakers while sucking a pacifier in his cart. “Can I handle it?” Asked the singer at the publication. This week, she had already melted her followers by posting a video of her sleeping son. “Answer me: is there anything more beautiful in this universe?”, He asked when showing the fruit of his relationship with Murilo Huff.

Léo completed four months of life in the last week and won a party at home with the circus theme. On Instagram, Marília posted photos next to the boy and her boyfriend. “In times of social isolation, we are having the opportunity to connect more and more with the people we love at home. Today my little boy is 4 months old and I wanted to celebrate, even though I could not invite anyone. Today I celebrate our mutual love. , I celebrate your life, I celebrate our affinity getting bigger and bigger, I celebrate your little hands that already touch my face “, started Marília.

She continued the caption honoring the boy, who did a duet with his mother using a funny filter. “I celebrate his infinite songs that no one understands, I celebrate his naps that only last 20 minutes, I celebrate every little one that is my reason to live and believe! Thank you God! Take care of us! Take care of him for me! Give us the ability to create this little thing little girl who gave us to call her son! I love you, Leo! “, wrote the artist.

On her Twitter, Marília Mendonça said she gained weight during the quarantine. “I gained 2 kg during the quarantine and you?”, Wrote the artist when posting a meme of the singer Bruno, crying with a glass of beer in his hand. A follower replied: “It’s too early to weigh, leave the scare for the end”. The artist then explained why she checked the measurement on the scale. “I weighed myself to see if I wake up for life and resume healthy habits … If I’m not going to lose everything I’ve achieved,” said Marília. It is worth remembering that the sertaneja even lost 20 kg with a food reeducation program based on the ketogenic diet.

