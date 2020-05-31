Marília Mendonça showed photos of her son, Léo, pressing and stepping on his face. In a very good mood, the countryman joked: ‘Being a mother summed up in two photos: to suffer in paradise or to be beaten every day and continue to find the best’. Mother of a girl and a boy, presenter Eliana agreed: ‘The famous unconditional love: to love even without conditions. This love only increases. Enjoy!’

Those who follow Marília Mendonça on social networks know that the country people love to show real motherhood, without filters. And this Sunday (31) was no different. On Instagram, Murilo Huff’s girlfriend showed two clicks with her son, Léo, and described them, laughing: “Being a mother summed up in two photos: suffering in paradise or being beaten every day and still finding the best”. Mother of two, presenter Eliana, who stated that her children are more united in this quarantine, agreed: “The famous unconditional love: to love even without conditions. This love only increases. Enjoy!”.

Son of Marília Mendonça thrills Maiara and Maraisa

Much celebrated by Maiara and Maraisa, Léo, however, still did not know the famous ‘aunts’ personally. But in the last week finally the firstborn of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, who has already completed 5 months of life, won the affection – and the collar – of the artists, who were touched during the meeting. “The day I met the owner of the whole thing, Léo! Congratulations, Marília … The most beautiful work of art … This time, you overcame yourself!”, Celebrated Fernando Zor’s girlfriend, with who starred in a lightning strike this weekend.

Thinner, Marília Mendonça draws attention in a photo

In the middle of quarantine Marília Mendonça is achieving what many desire: to lose weight. Focused on healthy eating and physical exercises, the owner of the hit “Everybody goes to suffer” posed in a body and miniskirt in the bathroom mirror and her slim body stole the show on the web. “How did you lose weight in that quarantine, tell me?” Asked a fan. “You’re skinny,” said another. “Look at her body,” said one more. Right at the beginning of the confinement, Marília assumed she had put on two kilos, but then she immediately resumed her diet.

Anxiety disrupts Marília Mendonça’s diet

Despite being able to remain firm most of the time, Marília Mendonça explained to a follower that she has not always followed her diet to the letter and pointed out a villain: the anxiety caused by social isolation. “I go out in one day [da dieta] and I go back to the other, the anxiety is very great. I can’t do it either “, he assumed. And he added, regretting the health situation in Brazil and in the world because of the Coronavirus pandemic:” It sure is tough. Not for me. I have thanked God every day, for being able to stand still and take care of my son and his health, but what is happening out there is … “.

See too:

