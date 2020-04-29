Marília Mendonça showed the difficulty in resuming the exercises and the diet this Tuesday (28). The singer made a photo to show the look after training, with a simple gray top that enhanced the shape of the artist. The owner of the hit ‘Everybody Goes Suffering’ also joked when filming a plate of food with lots of salad. Look!

Marília Mendonça is back on the diet! The owner of the hit “Graveto” shared videos and photos to show the difficulty of strictly following the fitness routine. In picture, Murilo Huff’s girlfriend appears tired after training, in which she aims to lose 2 kg that she gained through voluntary quarantine due to the coronavirus. “There was a mat too,” announced the artist. For the occasion, she wore a simple gray gym top that valued Leo’s mommy’s lap. Published on Tuesday (28), the record shows the singer’s meal entitled to a plate with a lot of salad. “When they talk about salad at will,” joked the countryman in the caption, referring to the amount of green.

Singer highlights difficulty following diet in quarantine

Marília Mendonça is respecting the social isolation stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the singer reported that she was going through an emotional roller coaster in this period which represents a difficulty in following the diet to the letter. “I wanted to know how to answer that question so much. Because if I did, maybe I would know how to do it with me too. I go out one day and come back the next, the anxiety is very great. I can’t do it either”, he warned.

Marília Mendonça explains weight loss: ‘My ideal weight’

Marília Mendonça felt many changes in her body at the expense of pregnancy. Among them, the singer revealed to have gained a few extra pounds and intends to follow a diet to reduce the measures. However, for her, dietary reeducation goes far beyond weight loss. It has to do with health! “Far beyond weight, aesthetics or anything. Trillions of times healthier. It works if you want. I want to reach my ideal weight. I don’t like sharing numbers because each one has different goals and I avoid generating comparisons”, he justified.

Learn Marília Mendonça’s diet details!

Marília Mendonça combines diets to enhance the result. In addition to intermittent fasting, the singer is also adept at ketogenic and low carb food. “I had already used this strategy there in my weight loss process before becoming pregnant and it worked very well. I feel more satiated and stronger, even restricting the carbohydrate”, he explained.

Marília Mendonça sticks diet with alcohol: ‘Our choices’

Marília Mendonça is boring the diet in some ways. The artist explained that she should not drink alcoholic beverages, but she has allowed herself from time to time. “Alcohol hinders weight loss. However, our choices, our consequences. I drink from time to time, but I know it hinders the results,” he said.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

