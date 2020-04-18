Maraisa chose a powerful production to sing at a show at home, broadcast on her YouTube channel: Maiara’s twin sister combined destroyed jeans, a white top and a black belt. ‘I am rich’, the singer Marília Mendonça commented amusedly before the photo of her friend, impressed by the look. Check out more photos in the gallery!

Singer Maraisa will perform with her sister, Maiara, in a multi-live with 8 other artists from her office, Workshow, on Friday night (17). Even at his home, as well as the rest of the sertanejos, the interpreter of “Nem Tchum”, did not fail to perfect his look and valued the look in a photo with his pet, Romeu. With a powerful make, the mato-grossense combined white top with destroyed jeans, well torn at the knee and with light washing. A black belt finished off the production, enhancing the silhouette. “Everything ready here,” wrote Fabrício Marques’ girlfriend, from whom he won a selfie compliment this week.

Marília Mendonça doesn’t hide animation with her friend’s look

In view of the record, Instagram, Maiara and Marília Mendonça left comments. “What a beautiful photo,” said Maraisa’s twin. The owner of the hit “Serenata” was impressed with her friend’s style. “I’m rich!”, Joked Marília, referring to a meme of Carolina Ferraz’s character in the soap opera “Beleza Pura”. See below!

Country boy interacts with ‘aunts’ on video

Longtime friends, the three artists had a cute moment on Thursday night (16). Marília introduced the heir, 4 months old recently (with the right to party at home), in a video call with the pair. “Guys, we still don’t know Léo”, revealed Maraisa. “Say ‘hi, guys, I’m going to sleep’! Say ‘hi, auntie Maiara’ and ‘hi, auntie Maraisa’. I’m wearing pajamas, look. stated, all owl, Murilo Huff’s girlfriend, with the couple’s heir in her lap. Delighted, Maraisa filled the little one with praise: “My God! How beautiful! Wonderful. I loved it!” The red-haired twin, in turn, had to hold back tears. “Oh, Marília, you’re going to make me cry sometime,” he admitted.

Leo’s reaction surprises the trio of friends

When Léo was going to go back to the crib, Maiara and Maraisa sent kisses to the baby. And to the surprise of the three, he imitated them. “Oh my God! He even sent us a kiss! He loves me!”, Exclaimed

Fernando Zor in the video. A few moments later, Maraisa commented on the baby’s reaction on Twitter. “I am still up to date with the kiss that Léo sent us on the live. 4 months people! And already sending kisses! How so?”, The artist posted. “This boy surprises me,” replied Mom on her first trip to her friend.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth