Marília Mendonça recalled that this Sunday (10th) she will spend her first Mother’s Day with her son, Leo, born in December last year. The ‘Queen of Suffering’ won the fans’ early congratulations. ‘And Léo must be very happy with such a big mom,’ said an internet user. ‘Congratulations, you are a big breast for sure,’ added another. On the eve, the singer returns to do a live

Marília Mendonça will spend her first Mother’s Day this Sunday (10) and when she remembers that the date is coming, she was touched and also touched the emotional of the fans. “Good morning. I realized that my first Mother’s Day is coming,” wrote the countryman on his Twitter. The singer gave birth to Leo in December last year and has been sharing the boy’s evolution with fans, the result of her relationship with Murilo Huff. On the eve, the artist performs a second live, starting at 8:30 pm.

Singer won congratulations on Mother’s Day: ‘Mãezona’

And the followers of the “Queen of Suffering” anticipated the vows of happiness because of the date celebrated on the second Sunday in May. “And Léo must be very happy with such a big mom,” said a microblog user. “It must be wonderful,” added another Internet user. “Your gift is already there,” added a third, quoting the boy, compared to Zion, son of Jade Seba. “Congratulations, you are a big breast for sure,” wrote yet another. “This date is very tasty and special,” said a follower who is already a mom.

Marília said she gained 2kg with quarantine and taught her how to lose weight

After gaining two kilos since the beginning of the period of social isolation imposed by the new coronavirus, the countryman started to adopt a diet to reduce the measures. And he shared his trick with fans. “Eat only when you are hungry and have lots of water,” he taught, indicating that once a week includes some treats on the menu. So he turned to his followers for help. “Does anyone know any place that makes gluten-free pizza in Goiânia? What I ordered is closed. It was going to be my weekend of the week”, asked the artist, who has been taking English classes online.

Singer was surprised by her son’s evolution: ‘You want to go down!’

Still in the conversation with the fans, the interpreter of “Apaixonadinha” and “Obrigado por Estragar Tudo” passed a recipe for light ice cream. “People yesterday I made a delicious ice cream: I picked up a bunch of frozen strawberries, lactose-free cream and xylitol. It was good, but good!”, Celebrated the countryman’s girlfriend, with whom he shared the singer’s live. On another occasion, Marília indicated a positive point in the quarantine: being able to spend more time with Leo and notice his rapid evolution. “Growing up was gaining space, he jumped from my arm. He was born the other day and already wants to go to the ground ‘. Seriously!”, He shot with his characteristic good humor.

