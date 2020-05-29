The countrywoman Marília Mendonça posted videos with her son, Leo, 5 months old on Thursday (28). In a blue outfit with a bear on it, the boy was excited to hear the artist drop his voice. Delighted, she encouraged the baby: ‘Sing, my son!’. Recently, she pointed out motherhood learnings: ‘More patient, tolerant and even more willing to learn’

Marília Mendonça couldn’t resist seeing her son, Léo, five months old, with a fun look from the cold. The singer shared a series of videos in which the boy – praised by Eliana in a recent photo – wore a blue cardigan with a white bear printed on it. To match the outfit, the countryman released his voice with “Ursinho de dormir”, by the singer Armandinho. Faced with the animation of the heir, who tried to accompany babbling grunts, Marília encouraged: “Sing, my son!”. Check it out below!

Marília cheers for a moment with heirs: ‘Every novelty is a blessing’

Excited for “Live das Patroas”, in which she will perform with the duo Maiara and Maraisa in a live broadcast on Youtube, the young woman explained that the boy has been her priority during the period of social isolation, a preventive measure indicated by authorities due to the national scenario in the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’m really enjoying Léo and my family. I am lucky to have my mother living with me and we are all together. Certainly, all this time stuck to him has been very special for me. Léo just did five months and follow this phase, the faces and mouths he makes, the news of each day is a blessing in my life “, celebrated in a recent interview.

Singer finds herself changed after maternity: ‘More patient’

celebrating the first Mother’s Day with her son, Marília indicated that she perceives herself transformed by motherhood. “It is no exaggeration to say that with the arrival of Léo I discovered love. I don’t know how I managed to live so long without him. Everything happens at the right time. I’m sure that from the day he arrived, a new Marília was born, much more patient, tolerant and even more willing to always learn “, he compared.

Murilo Huff delivers that couple has plans for more heirs

Discreet in his relationship with Marília Mendonça, the singer Murilo Huff was recently asked if the two had plans to go up to the altar. “We never stopped to discuss this [casamento]”, revealed the interpreter of” Dois Enganados “. Previously, Marília had already positioned herself after being questioned by internet users

if the two did not have the desire to make the union official: “Marriage is serious and very well planned. It is not just the size of love that determines the date”. On the other hand, giving Léo a brother or sister is a desire for both, even if in the long run. “We think about having more children, yes, but not now. Marília has been an incredible mother, too loving. There was no better mother for my son”, he praised.

