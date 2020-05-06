Cannabis users are apparently buying and storing the drug over the darknet to prevent shortages while isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, the European drug agency said in a report.

The Lisbon-based agency analyzed thousands of reviews on three major darknet sales sites between January and March and found that movement restrictions appeared to have triggered an increase in activity of around 25% during the period.

Most buyers were looking for marijuana, the most widely used illicit drug in Europe.

“The cannabis market is large and many regular cannabis users may have decided to stock up, anticipating market disruptions during the isolation period,” said the report, released late Tuesday.

He also stated that “established or possibly new consumers looking for cannabis for personal use or for social use are increasing their activities in the market”.

Cannabis sellers across Europe were left with little choice, having to reduce their face-to-face activities due to restrictions that have confined millions of people – including their customers – to their homes, the agency said.

But people who want to buy marijuana for personal use continue to consume, opting for online shopping.

The data collected by the agency found that the darknet website Cannazon, which specializes in cannabis products, sold around 4.3 million euros in goods between January and March, representing a volume of 1.6 tonnes.

Still, not all drugs sold on darknet sites peaked in the period – the report showed that demand for ecstasy, or MDMA, which is often used at parties, appeared to be in decline while people were at home. .

Some salespeople decided to suspend activities during the crisis, while others tried to stimulate sales by offering discounts and decreasing the minimum order quantity.

“Due to recent global events, we have reduced our minimum order for everyone to have fun during the quarantine period,” wrote a supplier quoted by the agency on a black market website.

Although sales originated mainly in the United Kingdom and Germany, the Netherlands was also cited as a source for some of the drugs offered.

