Canada.- Preliminary studies on the effects of cannabis In relation to the COVID-19 disease, it has been shown that the elaborated extracts of the varieties of that plant could be benefits to help the body to prevent getting infected, or to be able to mitigate some of the worst effects of the disease, which can lead to severe complications or even death.

In an article – not yet verified by other experts – this curious investigation is carried out by the biologist professor at the University of Lethbridge and CEO of Pathway RX, Igor Kovalchuk.

“We have been generating thousands of hybrids for the past 4 years, we have extracted 500 crops and performed tests for various medical properties”



But … how does it work?

“We already have a large amount of data that we are starting to carry out and we found many extracts that have the ability to decrease the amount of protein on the cell surface that is absolutely essential for the virus to enter the cell and infect the human body” .



In laboratory tests with extracts of cannabis, it was found that the body tissue obtained defenses that essentially block the pathways that COVID-19 and other viruses use to get to cells and start the infection process.

If you have fewer organ cells and tissues available for the virus to use as incubators, the theory is that you can prevent viral infection in the first place, or at least mitigate some of the most severe symptoms in the human body.

The vaccine will come out first than Dr. Kovalchuk’s invention

However, Dr. Kovalchuk clarifies that all this does not mean that people should rush to buy products from cannabis to prevent COVID-19. His research is years away from putting a viable product on the market. And this would only be possible with clinical trials in humans.

He estimates that a viable vaccine against the new vaccine is likely to emerge first. coronavirus before your company manages to develop an extract in the form of an oil or vaporizer.

