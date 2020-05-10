A new study by Canadian scientists notes that marijuana could be useful to avoid COVID-19 infections. But do not get excited so fast, that the study analyzed not the part that is usually smoked, but the roots. It turns out that these contain a chemical that can prevent the virus responsible for the disease of COVID-19 from entering our body, although experimental verification is still lacking.

A study published on the Preprints site found that the roots of the marijuana plant have a useful compound to kill off the coronavirus. The researchers analyzed 800 varieties of the Cannabis sativa plant and found that 13 of these contain large amounts of cannabidiol, a powerful anti-inflammatory. What is interesting about this substance is that inhibits certain enzymes found in mucus in the human body.

Cannabidiol regulates the amount of the enzyme angiotensin 2 (abbreviated as ACE2) found in our respiratory tract. And why does this matter? Because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, needs that enzyme to enter our body. The less ACE2 we have in the body, the lower the probability of contracting the virus.

“Modulating ACE2 levels in the mucosa could be a plausible strategy to decrease susceptibility to the disease. Cannabis sativa, especially the anti-inflammatory cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD), has been proposed to modulate gene expression and inflammation, as well as containing properties to fight cancer and inflammation. ”

Without a doubt, it is an interesting proposal that bets on the medical uses of marijuana, proving that not only THC can be useful for medical purposes. Additionally, the researchers propose a coronavirus therapy that combines traditional medication with the use of these products.

