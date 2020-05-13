According to a preliminary study from the University of Lethbridge of Canada, the extracts of the plant have high levels of CBD, a non-psychotropic compound with high medicinal potential.

Currently, the only FDA-approved CBD-based medication is Epidiolex, which treats seizures of rare types of epilepsy. However, A study from the University of Lethbridge has studied 400 types of medicinal cannabis and obtained a revealing result: some strains could inhibit the entry of COVID-19 into the human body.

They sifted around 400 strains of cannabis and they focused on just 12 strains. “Several strains have reduced the number of receptors by 73%”, said the researcher at the University of Lethbridge, Igor Kovalchuk He directs such an investigation.

Igor Kovalchuk, professor of Biological Sciences at the University. Conduct the investigation.

The study was published in preprints, a journal of preliminary studies.

These 12 strains with high potential CBD can inhibit the entry of COVID-19 into the body. “Cannabis extracts have potential in making people more resistant to coronavirus ”he explained. 3 months ago the investigation began.

The coronavirus needs a “receptor” to enter the human body: the receiver is known as ACE2. It is found in the lung tissue, in the oral and nasal mucus, in the kidneys, testicles and gastrointestinal tract, they write.

If you regulate the levels of “the enzyme that helps COVID-19” or ACE2, it could reduce vulnerability of people in front of SARS-CoV-2 enters the body. Researchers still don’t know how the body eliminates CBD after ingestion.

“If there is no ACE2 in the tissue, the virus cannot penetrate”, Kovalchuk told German media DW.

But these results are still preliminary: The FDA has not approved any use of CBD in food, beverages, or dietary supplements, which means that it is currently illegal for any company to claim CBD has medical or therapeutic benefits.