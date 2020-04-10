Marielena Dávila is a young actress who met popularity after giving life to Matilda Ramos in Univision’s romantic comedy “Turn so you fall in love”, where he shared the leading role with Pedro Moreno.

And today this young beauty of Hispanic television made a new “Turn so you fall in love” to be seen with tremendous leggings on Instagram, during his quarantine period.

“Day 27. I managed to vary, raise my spirits and upload this photo,” he wrote the daughter of Chiquinquirá Delgado.

Many fans of the actress hope to see her soon on soap operas, as they still remember her role with Pedro Moreno in the Univision story “Voltea pa’ que enamores “.

Camila Sodi covers her nakedness with a pillow

Mariana Seoane in a yellow flower bikini and David Chocarro, actor from Telemundo, reacts

Sissi uncovered the most prominent curve of her rear charms, with a fiery thong

Chiquibaby opens her dress seductively on Telemundo

.