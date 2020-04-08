Marie Antoinette Collins.

Marie Antoinette Collins is the main journalist for UnivisionHis stories, investigations, coverage and exclusive journalism has made him the winner of several Emmys, the respect and admiration of his colleagues and above all the unconditional love of his audience.

She is the author of 8 Best Seller books, protagonists of exclusive interviews such as the mother of ‘He Chapo ’Guzmán when he was still a fugitive, or from historical coverage such as the 9/11 attack, the conclave in which the Pope Francisco, the canonization of saint John Paul II, the case of the 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa, among many in this almost half century of profession.

But beyond her journalistic achievements, which few know outside of Univision, that amid the coverage that led her to lead ‘The Coronavirus Journal’ beside Jorge RamosEvery day at 3/2 pm Centro, is that La Collins, as many say, has become the heroine of her colleagues.

Why? Not only because she is the woman who brings hope to those who are afraid, uncertain or worried within the chain’s newsroom or newsroom, but also, as if it were one of her best coverages, she has managed to find the weak point of each one from your colleagues to bring you some happiness.

For example, in the midst of investigations, inquiries, and interviews, she takes care of cooking a different dish every day at her home before going to Univision and taking it to those who spend long hours working to give the best coverage of the pandemic.

And also between investigation and investigation, for example, the entire city of Miami has been crossed (with the appropriate caution) to give hope and encouragement to Luz Maria Doria, her colleague from Univision, who was sent to serve a mandatory quarantine because she had contact with one of the two people who tested positive for coronavirus on the chain.

MAC, as they also tell him, brought him soup, a religious stamp and prayed on the other side of the door of the house of the author of Mujer La Mujer de Mis Sueños ’for his health and that of his family.

“Nothing better than this Thursday to remember this trip to Seville with @collinsoficial. And today that we cannot travel or hug, I want to thank you MAC for being the best friend. The one who goes to my office and leaves desserts in my purse, the one who cares about my mother, the one who advises me to exercise and not work in my pajamas in quarantine, the one who always repeats to me that you can’t play to be God and that when we are afraid we move away from Him, the one who last night crossed Miami to get to pray until the door of my house. Yes, I have a Mexican sister.

And you are @collinsoficial 🙏❤️🙏❤️Thank you for always teaching me to be a better person and a better journalist. ”, shared the Vice President and Executive Producer of ‘Wake up America’.

Send religious Psalms that give peace to others, little messages or just a call to joke. In this difficult time for the planet, which is facing the largest pandemic in history, and where María Antonieta Collins, along with her colleagues and the rest of the journalists from the different media in the world who report tirelessly, she It is also news … the good news.

