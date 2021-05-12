Marie Antoinette Collins celebrated her recent success with the new generations of female journalists

As a lifelong source of learning, Marie Antoinette Collins decided to celebrate the launch of her tenth book, ‘Yes I Can! You more! ‘, And her birthday together with María Celeste Arrarás and the new generations of empowered and successful women journalists who followed the path that the two of them were opening up for her.

The appointment was in Bachour, Coral Gables, in the city of Miami, the restaurant of Antonio Bachour, one of the most important and awarded Latino pastry chefs in the world. There, MAC (as everyone says), was accompanied by Maria Celeste Arrarás, Jessica Carrillo, Mariana Atencio, Paulina Sodi, Felicidad Aveleyra, Luz María Doria, Maity Interiano, Diana Montaño, Jessica Valero, Aylen del Toro and the last to arrive, Pamela Silva.

There were also his manager, and that of many of the guests, Raúl Mateu, and one of his best friends, especially in this last year, Raúl González. Although the men were left out of this table of pure women.

Raúl González came to greet his great friend MAC. Photo: Mandy Fridmann

“They are struggling women, they are women who are living their dreams, each one is fulfilling her own dream where she came from, they are young women. María Celeste and I are the veterans here, the deans, but we are the ones who paved the way for all of them, 10, 20 years later that we invented ourselves, that we suffered, we crashed, we got ahead, they have an open field for all dreams, “began Marie Antoinette in an interview that we did to all of them together exclusively.

All, regardless if they were from Telemundo, Univision, social networks, the digital world, they were there to celebrate Collins, and especially for each one to express what she means, as a professional, in their careers.

“These women (Marie Antoinette and Maria Celeste) are one word: claw, that at any moment in life you do whatever you want … She is launching her tenth book and she looks that great and she is inviting us, it means that the resilience of what she wants will always be present, all these colleagues of mine It represents it too, ”said Mariana Tencio.

To which was added Paulina Sodi, who has just terminated her contract with Telemundo, saying the following words: “It is a huge responsibility because we have a great example to follow, we cannot fail them“.

“The first time I met her a long time ago, 10 years ago or more. she told me: ‘girl it’s not how fast one goes up, but how long it stays’ … I always have that in my headShe marked my life at that moment, she continues to do so with those words, ”Jessica Carrillo told him, provoking the emotion of MAC.

Each of these journalists, the majority, worked close to or with Marie Antoinette and, they all agree that what makes her stand out from the rest it is his great sense of generosity, as Aylen del Toro told him, and always being willing to cover whatever, as highlighted by Maity Interiano.

Marie Antoinette Collins celebrates her birthday and the book with her colleagues. Photo: Mandy Fridmann

“We call Marie Antoinette the ‘Lady Collins’, because she is an encyclopedia, it goes without saying what a great woman she is… I’m going to tell an anecdote, the first time I did a coverage with María Antonieta was at the World Cup in Brazil, I told her that we had to jump off a paraglider, she didn’t know what it was but she said yes… He always says yes, whether it is talking about royalty, the Vatican, immigration, he always says yes, and from that moment I learned that you always have to say yes, that you don’t have to be afraid, that you have to dare. And I really appreciate being among all of you celebrating, ”shared Maity.

What MAC never imagined at this lunch is that among those whom she considers to be one of her most empowered colleagues, she had an undercover fan, yes Felicidad Aveleyra, who about to be a mother told her:

“I love it because I remember when I watched TV, and The day I met her at work she must have said, ‘Who is this crazy girl?’, because I told her: ‘I’m your fan’… Today, we women who work, who are mothers, who do everything, bring feminism into our lexicon, you did not need to speak, you did and it is incredible that today we can call ourselves colleagues ”.

THE RE-ENCOUNTER BETWEEN MARÍA CELESTE AND JESSICA CARRILLO:

As a good and generous journalist, Marie Antoinette was not only her own news, she also generated one within her event: the reunion between María Celeste and Jessica, after the departure of Arrarás from ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ and Telemundo and the confirmation of Carrillo as his successor.

María Celeste and Jessica Carrillo. Photo: Mandy Fridmann

But this reunion was full of love, and they both made it clear. “Jessi worked with me and I with her for years, we are friends, and she had nothing to do with the fact that I was not already on Telemundo, nor was I that she was. We are too smart for those little thingsMaria Celeste said while hugging her.

To which Jessica responded with the following: “María Celeste is a unique person, MAC is, I am also a unique person, and each one of us is our own version, and each one with the only one that we have competition with is with ourselves“.

“It is super important that women know that we should not be a competition for each other, We must compete with men to give us equal pay, but I must admit that I earned more than all the channel men (everyone laughs)… You have to have a good head and a good agent, ”María Celeste refuted.

The hostess, who was still excited by everything her colleagues were expressing to her, closed the exclusive interview with a reflection that she assures is her life motto:

“If they asked me for advice, I would say that when I am in a coverage I do not compete against anyone, I compete with Marie Antoinette Collins, And that’s the most important… ‘Yes I could! You more ‘, in that tenth book it is my fight, to look in the mirror and say that I do not want to be for when I die, I want to be another and that other has to start today ”.

Thus, after the interview, they went to taste the dishes that Bachour had prepared especially for them, and they were happy, talking about the book, sharing anecdotes, toasting and celebrating that they are all vaccinated, and the hard work, especially in the last one. year at the forefront of the news for the pandemic, this group of successful women accompanied MAC to celebrate the last floor of the 60s and its book number 10.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO INTERVIEWS: