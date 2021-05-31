Maribel Verdú tells that she suffered harassment in a dressing room by “very influential people”

Maribel Verdú is in a position where she can be honest. After more than three decades of career and hundreds of awards under her belt, the actress of ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ is not afraid of missing job offers, and that’s why has left a few pearls full of honesty and courage in his visit to ‘Planeta Calleja’.

At one point during his trip to São Tomé and Príncipe, Verdú sat down to eat with Jesús Calleja and clearly answered his questions about machismo and the abuse of power that occurs in the film industry. Regarding the harassment, the actress says she does not know “any woman to whom it has not happened”, and reveals that in her case she came to trial with an aggressor many years ago.

He assures that it has happened to him at work: he once received a “dishonest proposal” from a superior, “very influential people”, who sneaked into his dressing room. The reaction of the Madrilenian was to leave the dressing room and look for fellow men from the cast: “Go trembling and ask them to accompany me, and then say:” Can you repeat this? “” Which made her attacker back off: “It’s amazing, a male presence next to you and they cut each other.”

For the actress, “#MeToo was liberating,” she confesses, but not only because of what happens in the world of cinema: she sees harassment of women as something very everyday that occurs in all spheres. He does not go through streets full of men at certain times, and he has come to take out the phone to record some: “It gives me great tranquility.” He gives an example of a time when he was in a tapas restaurant and a man purposely hit the part of his genitals to his butt. “That is constantly endured, really. And it is so disgusting and so angry, and you feel so powerless, and there are times when you answer and bring out your character, and there are others when due to circumstances you are paralyzed and you say: “What do I do? In this situation they would even point me out.”

Beyond what will have happened for decades in the dressing rooms, Spanish cinema has always been very macho also in front of the camera. Especially with female nudes, of which the big screen has been filled, while they always stayed dressed or out of shot.

Maribel Verdú is aware that the public has seen her body many times as God brought it into the world, but she could not refuse if she wanted to make some of the best films she has made: “If I said no to sex scenes, I would have missed ‘The Good Star’, ‘And your mom too’, ‘Belle epoque’ … movies that have meant so much to me …”.

However, at 50 he is already in another position. “Nowadays I would say: ‘Aha, do I have to do this? Very well, both the same, or neither.’