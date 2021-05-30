Maribel Verdú in the Bamboo and Apple series

Borja B. LeavesGetty Images

‘Now and Then“presents its cast. The series will be Bambú’s first production for Apple TV +. Set in Miami, it has been conceived by those responsible for hits such as’Velvet‘,’Cable girls‘ Y ‘Great Hotel‘.

The first production of Bambú for Apple TV + begins to take shape. ‘Now and Then‘, a promising thriller shot in English and Spanish, has the endorsement of having been created by Ramon Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés Y Gema R. Neira, responsible for hits like ‘Velvet‘,’Cable girls‘ Y ‘Great Hotel‘, in addition to including Gideon raff (‘Homeland’) as director and executive producer. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will act as showrunners for the scripts written by Neira, Campos and their usual team.

The series promises to explore the mysteries of youthful aspirations and the clash with adult life. According to its official synopsis, ‘Now and Then‘will introduce us to “the lives of a group of college friends change forever when a weekend of celebrations ends with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the other five are reunited after receiving a threat that puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk. “

Its main cast, announced today, reveals the first clues of what awaits us in this title:

Tavira Marina is Ana, a prepared and ambitious woman who has decided to park her political career to support that of her husband.

Rosie perez is Flora, a detective who is obsessed with discovering the truth about an unsolved case from 20 years ago, and who does not intend to let the truth escape her.

Jose Maria Yazpik is Pedro, a candidate for mayor of Miami and married to Ana, a man who feels that he is living a life that does not belong to him.

Maribel verdu is Sofia, a strong, self-made lawyer whose life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and who now hides too many secrets.

Manolo Cardona is Marcos, a doctor who has had to sacrifice all his dreams to hide a secret that affects him and all his friends.

Soledad Villamil is Daniela, a reserved artist who has never managed to overcome the trauma she experienced with her friends in her youth.

Željko Ivanek is Sullivan, a detective who is the voice of experience and who tries to keep his partner Flora from getting into too much trouble.

