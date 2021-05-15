Maribel Verdú and the pact with her husband, Pedro Larrañaga, to keep their relationship alive

The actress Maribel verdu is one of the protagonists of the new season of Planeta Calleja. The interpreter has traveled with Jesús Calleja to São Tomé and Príncipe, where she has reflected on her life and shared with the presenter some confidences, such as the keys to the relationship with her husband, Pedro Larrañaga, stay alive like the first day.

After strolling along one of the island’s idyllic beaches, the actress spoke about her husband and how she met him. “It is the person who makes life better, easier, more fun and more for real. He is my husband, my accomplice, my best friend, my lover “, has qualified Verdú.

The actress from Snow White or Pan’s Labyrinth has explained that she met her husband on the set of the series Kangaroos through her brother, also an actor Luis Merlos. “I was doing Kangaroos with him and I was reading a script where there were many characters. I fell in love with the redhead and I told her I wanted to do it. They hired me, I did it and I fell in love,” he told Jesús Calleja.

Due to her busy life as an actress, Verdú has confessed to Calleja that she and her husband are still equally in love thanks to a pact: “My life is very unconventional (…). I am an actress, I am traveling all day, filming. We have a pact, we are never more than 15 days without seeing each other. Every 15 days, he comes to where I am and we are together for a while. In 21 years, we have never been separated for more than 15 days, “he assured.

In addition, respect, trust and freedom Between them they have been the pillars that have sustained their relationship, the actress has said. “He has ended up becoming more friends with my friends more than me, I love that,” he joked before Jesús Calleja.