At 60 years old, without makeup and with a sports outfit, Maribel Guardia He was shown in a sexy photograph that he shared through his official Instagram account, where he showed off his figure.

Recently, Maribel also shared how she has fun in quarantine, her positive attitude, and encourages her fans in these difficult times of social isolation.

However, this weekend, the singer shared the image that was taken from her home gym and in front of a mirror. The also actress conquered her fans with her curves and her outfit that consisted of a black top and leggings of the same color, as well as pink sneakers.

What most caught the attention of his snapshot was his natural face, because on few occasions the television star can be seen without makeup, as well as his “wasp” waist. The post of the Costa Rican quickly filled with likes and so far she has accumulated more than 118,000 red hearts, in addition to hundreds of compliments on her body and her good physical condition.

The ex of the deceased singer Joan Sebastian She is very active on social networks during this confinement due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and she also takes the time to enjoy with her grandson these days. The celebrity spent an afternoon of games in the garden next to the two-year-old boy.

On several occasions, the celebrity has given something to talk about for his spectacular physical shape at the almost 61 years that he is about to meet on May 29.

To accompany her latest publication, with which she conquered her fans, Maribel wrote some hashtags such as “gym motivation”, “I’m staying home”, “kisses”, “blessings” and “sweet dreams”.

In the midst of the pandemic that affects the entire world, Guardia has been one of the famous entertainers in Mexico who has insisted her loyal fans to stay home to flatten the contagion curve in that country.

At the end of March, the actress went viral with a Tik Tok video in which she showed how these days go by. Maribel showed her best dance steps when pairing with the reflection projected in front of her closet mirror.

«Like when you start hallucinating in the running of the bulls. Happy Friday ”, he wrote to accompany his video, which was musicalized with the singer’s single“ Llorarás ” Oscar D’Leon.

Days before, the interpreter had caught the eye on Instagram when she was seen in a photo wearing her figure in a blue bikini. “Dawn has never conquered one night and hope has never overcome a problem,” he wrote.

Maribel was also one of the first celebrities to suspend activities in mid-March in the United States, when the epidemic had not yet reached the alarming levels it currently registers in that country.

“Friends of the United States, I want to inform you that my dates in Phoenix, California, Chicago and Washington are momentarily canceled by the coronavirus,” Guardia reported in a message in which he also expressed: “May God be with us all and pass this nightmare.”

