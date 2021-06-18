Maribel Guardia style! Mia Khalifa wears red | Instagram

Bella in red! The Lebanese personality Mia Khalifa surprised Internet users with an outfit very much in the style of the beautiful Costa Rican singer and actress Maribel Guardia. The web cam model and former actress decided to wear red for Instagram.

The beauty Sarah Joe Chamoun She dressed in a red two-piece set that looked more than elegant, a very similar one that was seen on the beautiful Maribel Guardia but in pink a few weeks ago.

What most surprised the followers of the beauty Mia khalifa is that they are not used to seeing this elegant and serious style of dress of the famous; However, she looked really beautiful and showed off the maximum waist and flat abdomen.

Khalifa became an accomplice of nature and posed with some vegetation and on stairs. The outfit consisted of a long and very wide skirt and a cute off-the-shoulder top. He complemented it with comfortable and colorful sandals.

How the details make a difference, the influencer also decided that her hair will look better collected and with huge sunglasses.

The photo shoot was shared by Mia Khalifa on her official Instagram account, where she has already exceeded 250,000 reactions. His followers did not take long to fill with flattery kisses and others to this “Queen” as she called herself in the description of the images.

Despite the fact that she obtained her fame not in the way she would have liked, the beautiful Mia Khalifa has managed to shed a bit of her past that does not make her proud, but she has known how to take advantage of her fame to help those who have no voice.

Khalifa has shown a huge heart by leveraging his social media to expose issues from his hometown, Lebanon, and some other social issues.