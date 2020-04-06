Maribel Guardia shows off how she maintains her statuesque body by exercising | Instagram

The Costa Rican actress, singer and television host Maribel Guardia does not think about stopping work out to maintain the incredible body by showing how it works out during isolation.

Maribel once again caused thousands of sighs on his followers in Instagram having shared a video where he appears exercising wearing his tight sportswear.

The actress has always shown that she continues to be a very active woman Y healthy, which makes it clear when you keep exercising during isolation.

In the video it appears in a treadmill exercising and greets his followers wearing tight leggings.

#domingo #gymmotivation #yomequedoencasa #quedateencasa May God be with us all, I love you, “he wrote in his post.

He bragged his tiny waist Y turned rear while doing her exercise routine even on Sunday.

In days gone by Guard shared several Photos Y videos from home showing the luxurious gym he has and where he works out, which is one of his favorite places.

This is how it also takes advantage of its social networks to send several optimism messages Y recommendations for people to stay home during this time.

The video with just a few hours of publication has more than 150 thousand reproductions and endless comments.

As beautiful as ever, my lady “,” With all the effort Maribel Guardia to stay healthy “, were some of the comments.

In this way he continues to lead by example, with a excellent attitude and enviable physical condition, proving that it is not necessary to leave home to stay fit.

In recent days the actress created a great wave of comments Y critics by showing his natural faceBecause the star is rarely seen without makeup, to which Maribel did not hesitate to respond to it.

At home because the elderly do move because of COVID-19 (laughs), ”wrote the person criticizing.

To which Maribel replied: “And the bitter ones too, so take care“

.