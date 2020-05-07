Your browser does not support iframes.

Maribel Guardia It caused a furor on social networks by publishing a photograph in which he revealed that, despite remaining in confinement due to the pandemic, the actress still maintains her great body.

It is not the first time that the Costa Rican has an impact with her beauty and sensuality. At the end of March, the pretty driver surprised her 4.9 million followers on Instagram by publishing a postcard in which she appears sitting by the pool, posing in a sensual purple bikini and showing off her steel six-pack.

Now, Maribel returned to please her audience with a sexy snapshot from her home gym. Wearing a sporty outfit of black top and shorts, the former de Joan Sebastian he posed in front of the mirror showing his waist and flat abdomen.

Without a doubt, the publication of the famous one left more than one breathless. Immediately, her loyal fans and admirers were present to fill her with flattery and endless compliments, since at 60 she continues to sport an enviable figure.

“You are immortal, you never grow old”, “I admire you, you have a spectacular figure”, “You have a great body that any woman would envy”, “You are an example and motivate us all”, “The most beautiful woman I know”, it was read in the comments section.

Photo: Instagram / maribelguardia

There were even some fans who asked him for advice on staying fit, to which Maribel shared that a healthy diet and a good exercise routine are essential.

Although there were those who thought that her impressive physique is also due to the fact that she has resorted to some plastic surgeries, the actress made it clear that it is thanks to her discipline, since she assured that she has been doing physical activity for more than 20 years to maintain her curves.

Photo: Instagram / maribelguardia

Constantly, Maribel shares her secrets to always look radiant. The funny thing is that the soap opera star also likes to eat.

A few months ago, the Mexican shared a fun photo in which you can see part of her diet and showed her fans that she has a very good tooth and that she also eats calories.

On the other hand, Maribel recently used her social profile to denounce that some web pages are using her image and name to defraud people on the Internet.

Apparently the news site Teletica.com from Costa Rica has made publications indicating that the artist promotes investment in the Bitcoins market, which is false.

«The fall of this electronic currency has made them desperate to deceive people by making several false news in which they use the image of various artists WITHOUT THEIR AUTHORIZATION, as in my case to deceive the unwary. I repeat, IT IS A FALSE NEWS », wrote the famous one next to a screenshot of the portal.

