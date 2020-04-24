Maribel Guardia shows off her legs but teaches more | Instagram

Known for having a figure unmatched in her sixties, Maribel Guardia once again bragged her turns and perfect legs however he had an oversight and showed some more.

Although it is not the custom of the actress, she does not share publications continuously, however, due to this quarantine that we are experiencing today your posts yes they have been a little more followed.

Although Maribel Guardia He shared that the interpreter of “Street kisses” does not limit sharing photos inside or outside your home.

This time he dazzled once more his five million followers With a photograph that far from being scared perhaps they were left wanting more.

Sitting at a beautiful piano that is probably at home Maribel is a little profile, the protagonists of the snapshot are her white legs, she is wearing a purple dress with quite a lot of flight, it seems to be cloth Lycra which is quite heavy and forms that fall.

One of her legs is slightly bent, this caused the garment to fall between her thighs to her hip, so she ended up showing a bit of her underwearwhich is the same tone of your dress so at first glance it doesn’t show much unless you pay close attention to it.

“Have a nice #night God accompany us all”, part of his description in the publication.

Maribel Guardia She is considered one of the most beloved and admired actresses in all of Mexico, thanks to her unmatched beauty and her great charisma, since since she became television host she did nothing but surprise and make herself loved by the public.

