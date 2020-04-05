Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maribel Guardia is very active on social networks during this quarantine for coronavirus (COVID-19) And it shows how he spends the days of confinement in addition to sharing his positive attitude and encouraging his fans in these difficult times.

The famous, also shares how she enjoys isolation next to her grandson José Julián, with whom he shares adorable moments.

This time, the 60-year-old actress shared a video from her home garden, showing how she has fun as a girl while swinging on a swing.

Maribel appeared in a sexy red dress with which she delighted her fans and showed that despite spending these days at home, she does not lose the glamor that characterizes her.

Find out more in the video.

WATCH ON VIDEO: Maribel Guardia on the verge of delirium during quarantine

DO NOT MISS:

Maribel Guardia joins the Tik Tok fever with fun video

Maribel Guardia showed that her grandson rides a horse like Joan Sebastian

Telemundo