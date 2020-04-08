The singer took out her most elegant outfit and her puppy made her feel ashamed

Maribel Guardia she doesn’t lose glamor even inside her house in Mexico. The singer and actress was modeling a beautiful white bodycon dress and, while they were doing the shot, her pet decided to pee right in front of her. The model that looked Maribel He made it clear that he has good, plump legs.

‘‘ Although sometimes it seems that time has stopped, the truth is that the universe is going as it should and has taken a pause. Puppy peeing. From here I send you a hug ’’, wrote Maribel accompanying the image.

Maribel He has kept encouraging his followers to be active from home. Meanwhile, they complimented the singer on her beauty and good energy.

