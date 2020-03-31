The Mexican singer left everyone speechless by showing her figure next to Laura León

Maribel Guardia He exploited social networks by sharing a photo on his Instagram account next to “The Treasure”, because of how it is known Laura León. Both posed together in some striking dresses, but the one that took the prize was undoubtedly that of MaribeHe, who had several openings that exposed much of his statuesque figure.

Both actresses made it very clear that they are in great physical condition despite not being any young girls and that they are also proud to show off the bodies that are spent.

For his part, Maribel He continued to publish his already accustomed sexy photos, which make his fans fall in love more and more and alleviate the burden and tension on these days so heavy for everyone.

Here we leave you another photo of the actress and singer where she shows off her legs in a sensual red dress.

We recommend you

.