The driver Maribel Guardia shares an emotional photo with which he remembers his father, on the occasion of the special date celebrated today June 21.

The beautiful driver shared with her fans a special Photography Where appears the father of Maribel herself, who can be seen inherited her good bearing from the driver.

On a special date that is lived today in which the special is celebrated « Father’s day« The singer and host remembered being the most important in her life.

Through your account, the conductive She hinted that the years have not passed for her and that despite the fact that her father is no longer accompanying her on this path for a long time, she has not stopped remembering him.

Happy #diadelpadre as I wish I could talk long hours with you, as we always did, I love you dad, thanks for giving me life, wrote the artist.

Immediately, users and followers of the beautiful actress they filled her with emotional messages in which they pointed out that she inherited the great « personality of her father ».

How handsome! From there you came out beautiful my friend.

They always remain in our hearts and for us and our memories are immortal

QUEEN cool, Happy day to your cute daddy, I am sure that he is very proud of you and will always be, also very happy to have had you as a daughter!

It is worth mentioning that childhood for

Maribel Guardia It was not easy after being orphaned as a mother at 9 years of age.

The

Costa Rican reveals that his parents were not married, however, after the painful departure of his mother, due to a picture of Leukemia at

9 years, the relationship with his father became closer.

guard He remembers it as a very close relationship, he felt great admiration for his father, who was a doctor and with a great personality, unfortunately he lost it at the age of 20, revealed Suelta la Sopa.

