The Costa Rican singer and actress shared a terrifying video with her followers. Maribel Guardia revealed that a tree fell on her. This event occurred after the heavy rains felt in Mexico City.

In a terrifying video that she shared with her followers on her official Instagram account, and that so far has more than 230,000 views, the Costa Rican singer and actress shows the havoc caused by the heavy rains near the place where she lives: “Oh God , that scare, the tree almost fell on us, ”he said.

In just under 30 seconds, Maribel Guardia recounts what happened: “Here walking down the street a tree fell here in El Pedregal. Look at the traffic light also on the ground, God of my life. The cables on the floor, the things. Poor little tree. Miraculously, no one fell on the head. “

His partner and friend, actress Lourdes Munguía, expressed: “What horror! God always takes care of you ”, while the journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas said:“ Everyone inside! ”.

More followers of Maribel Guardia expressed their concern about what was about to happen to him and thus stated: “God take care of you wherever you are”, “My God, are you okay? Was he injured? Please, take care of yourself. God bless you my life “,” God save my beautiful tica “,” Be careful “,

For her part, an admirer of the Costa Rican singer and actress expressed herself as follows: “Oh, Mari, God take care of you and protect you and free from all danger. The blood of Christ covers you and frees you from all danger. Blessings”.

Another person expressed himself in a similar way: “Blessed God, nothing happened to them or fell on them. God take care and protect you always !!! I love her beautiful queen !! Please take great care of yourself. (Oh, aren’t you scared of thunder).

Most Internet users were surprised by the magnitude of the heavy rains that were felt in Mexico City, although there was a user who wanted to make a very special request to Maribel Guardia.

“My beautiful @maribelguardia I love and respect you, I come here to tell you that I want to win the battle against cancer. But I need reinforcement. Just by publishing it in your story, it’s a grain of sand. In order to finish collecting the money and start the chemo. God bless you, all the information is in my profile ”.

For her part, an admirer of the Costa Rican singer and actress made a suggestion: “Precious, do not go out and less in these rainy days and more with the contingency, please take good care of yourself.”

There was no lack of Internet users who minimized the severity of this situation and addressed Maribel Guardia in the following ways. “Sit down, old woman”, “How to make everything about me, present”, “Exaggerated”, “How exaggerated you are, you want to take your baths as simple”.

