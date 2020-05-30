Maribel Guardia reaches her 61 years looking stunning | Instagram

This May 29 one of the mexican celebrities most loved by the country Maribel Guardia turns 61 reaching that age wearing a spectacular body.

Everything Internet celebrated like her one more year of life because despite being a successful woman and with an exquisite body she is an extremely humble and friendly woman.

On his Instagram account he shared several photos by his celebration, in the company of his family and a beautiful detail to take pictures.

#thank God for one more year for my family, for you my friends for the dreams fulfilled and the goals achieved. In these difficult times that we live is when I value each breath the most and the times that I have been breathless with joy “shared Maribel.

Due to the confinement in which we find ourselves is that the pretty actress It was not a great party because we have an obligation to stay in our homes to avoid the spread of the virus that afflicts The humanity.

I offer a prayer to heaven for the health of our planet to end this pandemic that so much pain and learning is leaving us, better times will come full of light and blessings God will not abandon us. Meanwhile, Thanks to life !!!, finished the actress.

Maribel constantly shares photographs showing his figure that it seems to be from a young woman of 20 years old because she is extremely slender and with everything in her place something not very normal in a 61 year old woman.

Of course, all this is because from a very young age Maribel Guardia She has taken care of her body both her diet and exercising constantly, but genetics should not be neglected, it also helps a little.

Surely the beautiful actress will continue for several more years looking like someone forty years younger and will continue to be the envy of many and admiration of others.

