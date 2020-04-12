The sensual Maribel Guardia He is taking these quarantine days to train from home, hang out with his beloved grandson, and also do fun things like playing hula hoop. But not like any child but wearing sexy shorts, which were perceived despite the fact that the video he posted on his Instagram account had a black and white filter.

The beautiful singer and actress left everyone with their mouths open to show her waist movements turning the hoop. In addition, he accompanied his post with the following message: “Although sometimes we see everything #blancoynegro the truth is that the #world is of #colores #coloresperanza #coronavirus #yomequedoencasa #quedateencasa”.

Maribel Guardia She is one of the beautiful celebrities who continues to pamper her fans and also send messages of caution in the face of this worldwide pandemic.

