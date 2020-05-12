Maribel Guardia overshadows the beauty of flowers with her daughter-in-law | Instagram Special

Maribel Guardia poses with her daughter-in-law Imelda Garza and some flower arrangements that were a gift from Julián Figueroa (son of Maribel Guardia). The networks were shocked to see so much beauty together in a single photograph. So it did not take long for users on social networks to praise the beautiful actress and singer Maribel Guardia.

Actress and singer Maribel Guardia has shown that her beauty has nothing to envy flowers or young women like her daughter-in-law Imelda, who is 26 years old and She is considered a beauty on social networks.

On the occasion of mothers day, Julián Figueroa He gives them a beautiful pair of flower arrangements to celebrate the two most important women in his life; his mom and his wife. So, the singer and actress Maribel Guardia I do not hesitate to show off the beautiful gift on your Instagram account.

Who is Maribel Guardia’s daughter-in-law?

Imelda Garza Tuñón is a woman who is beginning to make her way in show business and it has begun to attract the attention of users on networks due to its beauty and talent for music. With a fan base of 137,000, the wife of Julián Figueroa maintains an appeal worth stealing sighs.

“What a bouquet of beauty represented in a single photograph.” They were one of the comments that the followers of the Puerto Rican actress wrote Maribel Guardia. The actress and now 60-year-old driver has left her followers open-mouthed as a woman as beautiful and even more attractive than her own 26-year-old daughter-in-law.

The compliments were not long in coming in the post because the striking beauty of both women is impressive, in addition to their large age differences. Maribel Guardia along with her daughter-in-law Imelda wore fitted dresses that only made her attributes stand out.

