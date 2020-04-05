Without makeup and with sportswear that allowed her figure to be appreciated, that was how the actress and singer Maribel Guardia showed herself to her followers on Instagram.

Over the weekend, he shared an image taken from his home gym in front of a mirror.

Maribel wore her figure in a black top and leggings of the same color, as well as pink sneakers.

What caught my attention was his face to the natural, because on a few occasions the star can be seen without makeup, as well as her small waist.

On several occasions Maribel has given something to talk about because of his spectacular physical shape at age 60. In fact, next May the actress will be 61 years old and it seems that her beauty does not decline.

To accompany his recent publication that was celebrated by his followers, as is often the case with his posts on social networks, Maribel Guardia wrote the hashtags: #gymmotivation #yomequedoencasa #besos y #bendiciones # dulcecessueños.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Guardia has been one of the famous entertainment stars in Mexico who has insisted her followers to stay home to flatten the contagion curve in the country.

In late March, the actress drew attention with a TikTok video in which she showed how her quarantine passes.

Maribel showed her best dance steps when pairing with the projected mirror in front of her closet mirror.

“Like when you start hallucinating in the running of the bulls. Happy Friday“He wrote to accompany his video, which was musicalized with the song Llorarás by Oscar D’Leon.

Days before, the singer had caught the eye on Instagram when she was seen in a photo wearing her figure in a blue bikini.

“A night has never overcome dawn and a problem has never overcome hope,” he wrote to accompany the photo that was celebrated by his followers for how good it looks.

Maribel was also one of the first celebrities to suspend activities in mid-March in the United States, when the epidemic had not yet reached the alarming levels it currently registers in that country.

“Friends of #usa I want to inform you that My dates in #phoenix #california #chicago and #washington are momentarily canceled due to #coronavirus ”, he reported on his Instagram account, in a message in which he also expressed: “May God be with us all and pass this nightmare.”

The controversy of his son José Julián

Guardia also appeared on networks and entertainment programs in Mexico in early March, when a magazine claimed that her son José Julián had been implicated in a motor vehicle accident for driving while intoxicated.

However, the actress published a message on Instagram to reject the veracity of that information. “Again the magazine of lies takes a slanderous note. The good news is that nobody believes them anymore. They resort to slanderous drawings to put together false news. Poor of the unwary who cheat and what disrespect for their own customers. Given so much invention and so little talent and craft to create content, I only have one thing to say categorically: LIE TvNotas LIES “.

“As usual. I do not think I am replicating everything they invent, because it is exhausting. I evaluate the possibility of suing. Nor am I going to fall into the game that they are blackmailing me with putting false notes in exchange for giving them real notes exclusively. Artists can live without this medium. Greetings to all, “he said.