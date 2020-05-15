© Instagram / Maribel Guardia

The singer said goodbye forever to her friend, artist Yoshio, and offered her condolences to family members.

Actress and singer Maribel Guardia mourns the loss of his close friend, the legendary Mexican artist Yoshio, who died of the coronavirus.

With a message of condolence to her family, the Costa Rican artist said goodbye forever to her friend who died early Wednesday morning due to health complications after 13 days hospitalization.

“Our dear Yoshio rests in peace, our deepest condolences to Marcela and her children. We will never forget you. Postal stamps to heaven ”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

In early May, the relatives of the 85-year-old singer announced on Twitter that he was in the Xoco hospital in the Mexican capital for presenting characteristic symptoms of COVID-19.

In the hospital center they confirmed the diagnosis and over the days he received intensive therapy treatment due to the deterioration of his health, until he finally died, Mexican media reported.

Yoshio remains in critical condition, intubated, sedated without any changes so far. We appreciate all your prayers. This is the only way to inform them about your health and thus leave the phone line free for medical reports. Thank you very much! Atte. The Family pic.twitter.com/mCjFyqI8iQ – Yoshio (@YoshioOficial) May 4, 2020

“Yoshio remains in critical condition, intubated, sedated without any changes so far. The family is isolated without symptoms, ”was the messages from the singer’s communications team on his Instagram account.

Various figures from the world of entertainment such as Veronica Castro, Susana Zabaleta and Carlos Cuevas condolences were added to the wife of the deceased, Marcela Hernández.

Just a few weeks ago, Yoshio himself was the one who mourned the death of his friend and colleague Óscar Chávez, who also succumbed to the coronavirus.