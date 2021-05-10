Maribel Guardia lives double celebration on Mother’s Day

Maribel Guardia lives a double celebration on Mother’s Day | Instagram

It is the actress Maribel Guardia who on this Mother’s Day paid tribute to two of the most important women in her life with a photograph she shared on social networks.

One of the best known faces on the screen, Maribel guard She honored two very important women in her life on this Mother’s Day, the Costa Rican was fortunate to have had not only one, but two mothers, so this May 10 she paid a special tribute to her memory.

With a message on his Instagram account, the also “Today’s driver“, Maribel del Rocío Fernández García, better known as Maribel Guardia, who has collaborated on several occasions in the morning, dedicated an emotional message which accompanied two photographs that the famous one included in the publication.

#happy #diadelasmadres Thank God I had two. My beloved mom, Rita, who died when I was 9 years old, and my beloved sister mom, Mima. Congratulations to all the women who have had a child in their womb and who have raised one as if it were their own. Up the women … Up the mamacitas

His words touched the hearts of all his followers who immediately reacted to the photograph in the midst of various and loving comments towards the “television presenter” who is also the mother of a son and even now a grandmother!

The singer shared with her fans two photographs, one very old that refers to her mother and the other where she appears with her sister, who finally raised and cared for her after being orphaned.

The publication of the native of San José, Costa Rica was widely commented and received 11,341 likes, among the first comments you can see some from famous figures such as Malyllani who was the first to react to the publication to which she was an ex-wife by Joan Sebastián.

Happy day Mari dear to you on this day and also to Mima so affectionate always and your mom to heaven !!

Congratulations at 3! Your mommy in heaven and you two, commented Karenkaoficial

I love you happy day aunt, was read in another of the comments towards the appreciated figure on the screen.

The outstanding figure of the show, Maribel Guardia, who began her career as a “model” by participating in the beauty contest “Miss Costa Rica” in her native country, where she managed to obtain the title at the age of 19, became the mother of Julián Figueroa during his relationship with the so-called “people’s poet”, Joan Sebastián.

The young man followed his parents’ career for a while, leaning towards the regional gender, something that he undoubtedly inherited from his parents, although currently one of his primary tasks has remained focused on raising his youngest son.

On the other hand, for the 61-year-old star, noted for her great beauty that has defied the passing of the years, time has not passed and she still shows herself as a totally loving mother of her only son to whom even a week ago she dedicated a beautiful message when celebrating your birthday.

# felizcuirthday @ julian_f.f May your path always be full of light. May God always dwell in your heart. May your decisions always have goodness, prudence, justice and a lot of empathy. On your birthday, I wish you a long life full of health, love and abundance.

The celebrity with imposing curves and famous in her social networks for her diligent habit of keeping in shape, Maribel del Rocío, was proud of the day her first-born son arrived in this world. Just as he is today for his grandson.