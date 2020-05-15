.

Maribel Guardia

Maribel Guardia has been going through the COVID-19 quarantine with great calm and positivism, but in the midst of the difficult situation of confinement, as a preventive measure to prevent further infections and fatalities, the beautiful singer confessed that the coronavirus has already attacked his surroundings.

Joan Sebastian’s ex is in mourning, as she mentioned with great sadness that one of her great and dear friends, singer Yoshio, died after catching COVID-19.

The Costa Rican jumped to her Instagram account to report her pain, and shared a beautiful photograph with the beloved Mexican singer, of Japanese origin, with whom she paid tribute to the great artist.

“Our dear Yoshio rests in peace, our deepest condolences to Marcela (the wife) and her children. We will never forget you, ”said the former beauty queen. Postal stamps to heaven.

Yoshi joined the worrying list of deaths recorded in Mexico due to the virus, which has so far killed 4,477 people and left 42,595 infected, according to data from World Meters.

The death of the famous artist, interpreter of the unforgettable theme “What happened, happened”, was confirmed on Thursday by the journalist Guatavo Adolfo Infante, a great friend of Yoshio.

Yoshio – Lo Que Pasó, Pasó.Yoshio with his winning song from the OTI 81 festival, “Lo que pasa, Pasó” by Felipe Gil. Also during the celebration of the 25 years of the festival in the defunct “Always on Sunday” program. 2009-05-14T02: 53: 12Z

“I am in a position to report that unfortunately my friend, the great singer, El Samurai of the song @YoshioOficial passed away today at 4:50 p.m. victim of Covid-19. I am satisfied with Marcela, his wife and life partner, ”said the star of the entertainment programs in his on his Twitter account.

Joan Sebastian’s wife shared the stage with Yoshi on many occasions, as well as other renowned Mexican stars, such as Verónica Castro and Yuri, who have also publicly expressed their pain at the departure of the song’s so-called Samurai.

Maribel recently revealed that she is passing the house confinement with her son Julián, her husband, her grandson, her daughter-in-law and other close people, who have not been infected with the virus.

“Everyone in my house is fine, blessed be God. The truth is that we have been very guarded, we have not gone anywhere. We have taken great advantage of this coexistence as a family, with my husband, my son Jilián, my daughter-in-law, who is beautiful, my niece Maribel, my grandson and 8 dogs, we have taken great care of ourselves, ”said the interpreter.

