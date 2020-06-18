Maribel Guardia her face compared to Albertano’s when using FaceApp | Instagram

Actress and host Maribel Guardia used the application of FaceApp to transform, however, his face was compared to that of the famous comedian, « Albertano«

The pretty artist He did not want to be left behind and shared the results after using the application like the vast majority of artists, but they ended up comparing it with twice the comedian.

Through a published publication itself actress He shared with his fans after the app showed him what it would look like if it were the opposite genre.

It would be a man with chest hair, « said the actress about her change

It may interest you Maribel Guardia, at risk, serious mishap was about to take his life

Among the various comments, some not very positive were directed towards the actress in the publication.

He would be a #man with chest hair but very #gay #positive attitude #quedateencasa ”, he wrote to share his transformation with his followers on Instagram.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Even her friend, the actress Lourdes Munguía He also commented « You look very handsome », as well as Lorena Meritano and Andrea Escalona celebrated her photo.

In the image, several netizens commented on the great resemblance that his physique has as a « man » to the person of the comedian Ariel Miramontes, best known for playing « Albertano«

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In the image, the also conductive It can be seen with very prominent eyebrows and chest hair, so the users on this network pointed out the great similarity with the actor and comedian.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Until now, Ariel Miramontes He has not reacted to said publication about his resemblance to Maribel, however, from his Instagram account he also shared an image where through the application of FaceApp showed the results by becoming a woman.

The same actor explained that he did not use any filter since said image is about his new character Daphne, in the musical Sugar.

You can also read Maribel Guardia reaches her 61 years looking shocking

Likewise, to said application, FaceApp, Many other artists have joined who share with their followers the fun results.