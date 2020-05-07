Maribel Guardia: her daughter-in-law dulls her in a fitted leather dress and high-top sneakers. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

At 60 years old, Maribel Guardia It never ceases to amaze us with its perfect figure and its rejuvenated appearance, which even competes with young women of 30 years, and even less. But at home, she is not the only one who attracts attention with beauty, because his daughter in law the rancheras don’t sing badly either. This time the opaque in a fitted leather dress and high-top sneakers.

And it is that, a few days ago, during the birthday of the son and grandson of Maribel Guardia, the Costa Rican He wore a red jumpsuit, Color that was also used by her beautiful daughter-in-law, Imelda Garza Tuñón with a mini dress.

And although both looked beautiful with their outfits, it was the actress who raised sighs and most of the comments on her social network, especially because she retains her beauty and spectacular figure over the years.

However, on this occasion, the wife of the only son of Maribel Guardia, José Julián had his revenge and grabbed glances with a fiery black leather mini dress, fitted to the body.

It is a very flirtatious dress with ruffle sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, very short and fitted at the waist, which simulated a belt with a large golden buckle, which combined with her high-top sneakers of the same color, but frosted with glitter .

Despite the fact that the redhead usually puts on natural makeup, this time she accentuated her features with heavy makeup with dark shadows.

The truth is that both women are beautiful, and they demonstrate it daily on their social networks, and through Tik Tok, a network that, in this quarantine, neither of them resisted trying it, and in fact, they have shared hilarious videos together.

Best of all, the relationship they have Maribel Guardia and her daughter-in-lawShe is amazing and very cordial, so much so that the actress never misses the opportunity to show her off on her social networks as a place.

