Maribel Guardia devastated and worried, cries with her fans

He is one of the most optimistic figures in the show, always smiling and yet for days Maribel Guardia cried all night because of coronavirus.

His grandson José Julián is his engine to be well, but he recognized that the current pandemic which has paralyzed the world, has reduced his spirit.

You get depressed, there are so many Dantesque news that even if you don’t want to, they touch your heart, “said the 60-year-old actress.

At night I spent crying and the next day I got up very depressed and said: no, no, no. I have to bring joy to this and see the positive side. “

In his eagerness to distract himself, he plays with his grandson, exercises and entered the TikTok.

She recognized that although it is not easy for her to be locked up at home, the good thing about everything is living with her family.

It has been very cool to all sit at the table as we have not done for a long time, we have time to talk, to live together.

Then I was walking with my you tour theater, my husband with the law firm and his classes at the university, Julián with his shows.

This part has been very nice: eating my grandson with kisses who is a nice person. With his innocence, he doesn’t know what we’re going through. “

Confinement added Maribel, has allowed her to value life more and although she is a woman of faith who, every day when she gets up, thanks God for one more day, this forced her to be more grateful.

Yesterday I went out and saw the tree (in the garden) and I was eating it with my eyes. You don’t know how long (you’ll enjoy that) because you hear some stories.

I have fans in Ecuador young girls … and they have coronavirus. One of them buried her grandmother of coronavirus and his dad is very serious in the hospital, “he said sadly.

Doesn’t go back to the supermarket

After the last time you went to Supermarket to stock your pantry, to Maribel he had no desire to return.

He said that the people crowded in to request a PhotoThey even wanted to greet her and kiss her.

I regretted that everyone approached me to take pictures for more than I said ‘remember the coronavirus’, no, no, no, people come up to you and hug you and I said: no, what an awful lot, I’m not coming back. “

