One of the favorite drivers for the public Maribel Guardia was attacked through social networks after a bad comment to which she was not silent at all.

As always, Maribel is quite active on her social networks, she shared a photo where she appears in a gym, apparently it is at home because they appear several photographs from her when she was younger.

In the snapshot she appears in front of a large mirror, you can see several exercise devices in addition to her looking fantastic with her unmatched figure.

One of the Internet users made a derogatory comment, which caused a bit of controversy in the publication, as well as causing the singer’s displeasure.

“At home because the elderly do move because of COVID-19 (laughs),” wrote the person who apparently has a male name.

Against this aggression Guard would not remain silent reason why she also made a comment as a defense but without offending who made it with her, she simply added: “And the bitter ones too, so take care of yourself”, also sending kisses with emojis in her response.

Several Internet users came out in defense of the driver who despite being sixty years old has a body that seems to have forty years youngerBecause she has always been a woman who takes great care of her figure and her diet.

“I really love the way you treat your fans. I am greatly admired. You inspire me, and one is to exercise a lot to be able to have a body like this when I am an adult. Greetings from Venezuela”, a comment Maribel received supporting her.

Maribel Guardia is one of the women with one of the biggest figures in the show because despite her age she continues to be quite attractive and possibly will remain so for a long time to come.

.